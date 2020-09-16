Benikrukru urges Chevron not to tamper with Abiteye field security house boat

Kindly Share This Story:

…Chevron commends peaceful protest

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

HUNDREDS of women, youths and elders of Benikrukru community Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west local government area have embarked on a peaceful protest against alleged marginalization of the community by Chevron Nigeria limited, adding that the oil giant should not tamper with the Abiteye field security house boat which is a source of income to the community.

The protesters armed with placards bearing various inscriptions denouncing the alleged marginalization of the community by the company stormed the company’s Abiteye flow station in the community as early as 6am. They chanted songs demanding fair deal from the oil giant

A letter signed by Chairman of the community Boan Solomon Eris and the Secretary , Comrade Kingsley Ukuli that was read during the protest by the Secretary , Ukuli and later handed over to the firm lamented the alleged long years of neglect of the community by the company on matters of development , empowerment , employment and so on.

The community in the letter addressed to the Managing Director of Chevron Nigeria limited, said since 1972 that Chevron started oil exploration activities on her soil at the Abiteye flow station, Benikrukru community they have not had any concrete gain from the firm other than pollution of their environment, adding that the company should not discontinue the Abiteye field security boat contract which currently benefits the community. “ The Abiteye field security house boat is the only contractual facility which every person in the community both old and young benefit from , which is not even enough for anything. It should not be tampered with in any form . “, the community said.

“We are here, constrained to protest against marginalization, oppression, negligence and the wickedness of Chevron. We therefore demand that labour contracts, catering, crane, folklift contracts and supply jobs be given to the community. We also demand recruitment of our qualified sons and daughters for permanent employment by the company. “, they said.

The community warned that it would not hesitate to shut down the flow station if its demands were not met.

Mr Francis Obodo who received the protest letter for the company said it would be sent to the appropriate quarter, commending the protesters for their peaceful conduct

“ I am assuring you that I will communicate your demands to the appropriate quarters. In no time you will hear from us. Continue to trust that your demands will be carried to the appropriate quarters. Thank you, we will want to continue to partner with you . I appreciate you for the peaceful protest, we appreciate the peaceful way you came this morning. I am sitting in for the Platform Supervisor. My name is Francis Obodo “, he said

