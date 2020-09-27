Beautiful and Body NG unveils BBNaija Wathoni, Crackhead as brand ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

New game changer in the skincare business in Nigeria, Beautiful and Body NG has unveiled the duo of former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Wathoni Anyansi and Instagram entertainer, Jemimah Erheriada a.k.a Crackhead Extra as brand ambassadors. The duo was presented to the public recently by the company under the watch of the company’s representative, Babatunde Oyebode.

According to Oyebode at the unveiling, the choice of the two the influencers was informed by their brand professionalism, characters, importance and relevance in the beauty industry as well as their commitment to deliver on their contracts. The contract for the duo runs for a whole year.

In her reaction to the endorsement, Wathoni who is a former BBNaija Housemate class 2020, said, “Working with a brand that appreciates my skin tone has always been a dream for me. Knowing that Beautiful Body NG covers all skin types heightened my appreciation and will to partner with the brand.

My impact in the capacity of an influencer would be to better amplify the core essence of the brand and also put it out to my wide array of audience as one that’s credible, safe and trustworthy.

Crackhead Extra on her own part said her aim is to boost the visibility of the brand given her total belief in the mission and vision of the company.

READ ALSO:

“Finding a skin care brand that works for my skin is tough and I know how it feels to use the wrong products. This is what makes partnering with Beautiful Body NG all the more exciting. It is reassuring to know that Beautiful Body NG is a brand that cares and works for all skin types.

As an ambassador and Influencer the aim is to boost the visibility of the brand and at the same time grow a brand that the public can absolutely trust,” she said.

Beautiful and Body NG was founded in May 2020 from a mother company, Beautiful Body UK which has been in existence for years. Their range of products include Snow White, Luminous, Glow, Caramel, Ebony Glow, Coco Black and more

“We decided to adjust “Formula” that works for more skin types and we introduced it into the Nigerian market and from there we have plans to introduce it all Africa. Basically, we have a set of products for all skin types , from black to white, because the Beautiful Body UK company is basically a White kind of cosmetics, and now we have introduced more shades into the market through Beautiful and Body NG,” said Oyebode.

On the company’s plan to weather the storm of competition in the rapidly growing skincare business Oyebode said their plan is to make sure their cosmetics are available for all basic classes and are offering 50% discount on the go.

“We acknowledge all competition, but we plan to set up our own course, create a parallel line in the skincare market in Nigeria, where we can’t be compared and second to none,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: