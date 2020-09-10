BBNaijaFinale: Watch moment LayCon was declared winner (VIDEO)

Laycon was declared the winner of the 2020 lockdown edition of the show on Sunday after he beats other housemates with the highest number of votes from viewers.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Laycon was declared the winner of the 2020 lockdown edition of the show on Sunday after he beats other housemates with the highest number of votes from viewers.