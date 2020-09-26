BBNaija: Neo is not the person for me, he can’t handle my fame ― Vee tells Laycon

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Vee last night, complained bitterly to Laycon about her supposed boyfriend in the house, Neo.

The two lovers, last night were caught fighting again and Vee told Laycon that Neo cannot handle her fame after the house, suggesting that both of them should go their separate ways.

“He wouldn’t be able to handle the fame and attention I’ll get outside,” she said.

“If Neo wants to be happy I am not the person for him and if I want to be happy, he is not the person for me.

“We are two different people who want different things in a relationship,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

