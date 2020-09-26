BBNaija Lockdown finale: The strengths of last 5 standing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Anticipation is at a climax, as the grand finale for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija reality show holds tomorrow. This year’s edition tagged “Lockdown” featured twenty housemates; ten males and ten females.

Only five of them made it to the final week of the show. The five housemates have made it to the grand finale and one of them will be crowned winner and will be rewarded with 85 million naira worth of prizes.

Though viewers of the show have taken to social media to share their predictions on the likely winner and runners-up. Here is our prediction too, starting from the winner;

Laycon

Call him the “viewers’ favourite”, and the “people’s choice” and you won’t be wrong. 26-year-old Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has the greatest chance of winning this year’s show. Laycon has received the highest votes since the beginning of the show.

Known for his intelligence and mental alertness, his lowest moment in the show was his altercation with Erica and being in a love triangle with Erica and Kiddwaya. He is also one of the housemates with the highest wins from tasks and presentations.

A University of Lagos graduate, he is a rapper and singer currently signed on to Fierce Nation record label.

“Laycon, since the commencement of the contest has been a good team player who relates freely with every member of the house, as well as contributing meaningfully to every discussion and activity.” an enthusiast said.

Dorathy

24-year-old Dorathy Bachor’s journey in the Big Brother house has been one of a kind. In her journey to the grand finale, Dorathy escaped three evictions and she is one of the favourites to win this year’s show.

Focused and smart, her sassiness has definitely proved to be an asset in Biggie’s house. She was involved in a love triangle with Ozo and Nengi; and later with Wathoni and Brighto. Her closest friend in the house was Prince who later got evicted.

“The only person I see that will pose a little challenge to Laycon is Dorothy because many people also like her performance and how she relates with other housemates,” a viewer revealed.

Nengi

For 22-year-old Rebecca Nengi Hampson from Bayelsa state, her beauty got viewers talking the moment she stepped foot into the house. A model and entrepreneur, the University of Port Harcourt graduate won the first and the last Head of House game. She earned a place in the finals when she won the last Head of House game, which gave her immunity from possible eviction.

Calm, friendly and easy-going, her only altercation in the Big Brother house was with Kaisha which was later resolved by Biggie. Her “best friend” in the house was Ozo who could not make it to the grand finale.

Neo

The journey of Emuobonuvie Akpofure fondly known as Neo, to the finals, is one talking point viewers are still amazed at. A friend to all, probably one of the reasons he made it this far, he was only up for eviction once. Neo is currently in a relationship with Vee who also made it to the finals. His only altercation in the Big Brother house was with Lucy.

The 26-year-old fun-loving dude from Delta state brought a lot of good vibes and entertainment to the house.

Vee

Victoria Adeyele popularly called Vee is a 23-year-old musician who was born and raised in London but now based in Lagos. One of her highest moments was performing at the Palmwine Music Festival last year.

Bold, calculative, articulate and smart, she’s in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Neo. Vee was only up for eviction twice. Her closest friend in the house is Laycon.

VANGUARD

