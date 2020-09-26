BBNaija: Is he just having fun or there’s something attached? Viewers question Laycon’s erotic dance with Nengi [VIDEO]

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates, Laycon and Nengi’s erotic dance last night has generated reactions from viewers of the Nigerian topmost reality TV show.

In a viral video, Laycon could be seen holding and touching Nengi’s near-nude bikini body as they danced at the Jacuzzi.

Nengi has always been free with Laycon but both housemates became closer after the eviction of Ozo last Sunday.

Some viewers complained that Laycon has done everything with Nengi’s body all in the name of dance, while others lauded the housemates for enjoying themselves.

Here are some reactions:

@Obynoville, “This dance is called giving give me haddock dripping wet. Laycon use this money very well [if you win] Don’t waste it on women.

@Omojuwa “ This Laycon and Nengi business ehn. lol. It’s serious o.”

@novel_obt, “Omo I no know how Laycon this thing no charge o cos me I held mine throughout.”

@pearls502002 “ She has a crystal ball so she knows he’d win. That babe will do anything for money”

@Jogeorge38, “Awww, Nengi, now I know you just like to play, Kidd wasn’t an attraction.”

@Chief_Sweetus “Being the side guy comes with more benefits than being the main guy”

@Cynthia.anana_chamz, “My nene [Nengi] likes to play. Enjoy, baby girl.”

@mglamour_collection, “If it was ozo now she won’t agree.”

@2joyponskey_ejoh, “He [Laycon] is taking care of Nengi like Ozo asked him to do.”

@johnadewale16 “ Laycon catches fun with nengi with no string or feeling attached.. Unlike some peeps saying Erica been close to him gave him the confidence to express himself to her…”

@annemarieonche, “I hope there are body guards and enough security for Laycon come Sunday because if Ozone shippers catch you ‘my hands no dey there.’”

@peace_og, “I love Nengi a lot because she respect Ozo, she is a free girl that just want to have fun. She doesn’t want to break Ozo’s heart, the more reasons she avoided him.”

@AbioyeOdeyale “ I think Nengi just like Laycon normal cos if I can remember vividly Nengi told Laycon I want you to talk to me more and play with me more some weeks back”

@dimple_dorrent, “Laycon has done everything with Nengi’s body in the name of dance, now to give her a head remains.”

