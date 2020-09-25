BBNaija: Dorathy might win the N85m because she’s likeable and sweet ― Laycon

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Laycon has given reason why he thinks Dorathy may emerge winner of the ‘lockdown edition.

When asked who could emerge, winner of the show, Laycon said he thinks Dorathy might win.

The singer said, “I feel Dorathy might win because she is likeable and sweet.

“She has a warm and welcoming personality. There is no reason not to like her.”

When asked of the best friendship he made in the house, Laycon mentioned Vee and Neo.

He said the duo helped him in the house when he had issues. Laycon noted that Neo made him confident in the first week.

