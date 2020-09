Kindly Share This Story:

Big brother Nigeria housemate, Nengi, on Saturday during the party time told fellow housemate, Ozo who has been proposing love to her that she doesn’t need his “Stupid love”

It seems like both housemates had an unsettled issue before the party started and when Ozo approached Nengi for reconciliation, she told him to leave her alone, saying that she doesn’t need his “stupid love”

