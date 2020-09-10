BBNaija 2020:Okowa’s Aide Ossai declares support for Dorathy,Neo

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assitant to Delta State Governor on Special Duties Media Mr Ossai Ovie Success has declared support for 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemates Dorathy, Neo.

Ossai who took to his Social Media Accounts to declare his support for the housemates who are representing Delta State noted that Dorathy and Neo has distinguished themselves from others by displaying maturity, discipline and morality.

According to Ossai , The morality displayed by Dorathy and Neo have shown to the world that Deltans are amazing people with loveable characters.

“I am declaring my support for my Delta Sister Dorothy and Brother Neo .

“Both of them have distinguished themselves from others by displaying maturity, discipline and morality.

“As a Deltan, I can confidently say they both has shown to the world that Deltans are amazing people with loveable characters.

“I am calling on those interested in the Big Brother Naija to kindly vote for Dorathy and Neo.” he said.

