BBNaija 2020: Who makes the last 5?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown Season 5 which commenced on 19th July 2020 with twenty housemates is gradually coming to an end, as the competition is in its semi-final stage. On Sunday 27th September 2020, the winner of the N85 million grand prize will be announced.

Presently, there are seven Housemates in the Big Brother House, namely; Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo, Trikytee, Vee, Neo and Nengi. Two out of the seven have to bow out for the five finalists to emerge and this will remain largely on their popularity among voters.

Already Housemates Laycon, Dorathy, Ozo and Nengi have shown their strong streak over the course of the show. But for this week, only Laycon, Trikytee, Dorathy and Ozo are the ones that need to worry as they are up for eviction. The trio of Nengi, Vee and Neo already have their seats in the final.

The reality television has kept Nigerians entertained with drama, twists, romance, mind games, fights and betrayals. So far, twelve housemates have been evicted and one disqualified from the show, leaving seven housemates to battle for the grand prize.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: