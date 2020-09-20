Vanguard Logo

BBNaija 2020: Trikytee becomes the 14th housemate to be evicted from lockdown house

By David Royal

Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Trikytee has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house.

Trikytee is the 14th housemate to be evicted from the reality show.

He was up for eviction against Dorathy, Laycon and Ozo.

The past evicted housemates are Lilo, Ka3na, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Prince, Wathoni, Tolanibaj, Bight O, Lucy, Prince and Kiddwaya, Erica was disqualified.

When asked about his next plan, Trikytee said he would like to focus on filmmaking and music.

