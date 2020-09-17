Breaking News
BBNaija 2020: Nengi accuses Ozo of masturbating after seeing ‘suspected cum stains’ on his bed

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi has playfully accused Ozo her ‘best friend’ in the house of masturbating. Nengi said this after she visited Ozo’s bed Wednesday evening and found ‘cum stains on his bed.’

Ozo however, denied masturbating in the house but Nengi insisted that Ozo was helping himself.

To what surprised the viewers, Nengi herself also admitted having tried to masturbate.

In their conversation, Nengi said “Ozo there are cum stains on your bed”.

Ozo quickly denied by saying, “Anything you see here is from the laundry. This place is too small for such a thing.”

Nengi insisted, “It’s a lie. Who was talking about it the other day, was it Praise or who? That you can just be doing your thing… tell me, have you tried it before?

“You, have you tried it before? Answer me first then I’ll tell you. Ozo, those stains I saw under your bed…I’m suspecting you. You have tried it in this house. You have tried it. Don’t tell me lies, you’ve tried it. If you haven’t you would’ve told me.

“I.wanted to try it one day, but I said no it wouldn’t work.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

