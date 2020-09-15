Vanguard Logo

BBNaija 2020: Kiddwaya roots for Laycon, says he sees potentials in him

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has given reasons why he would want Laycon to win the show in a recent interview with African Magic.

“I want Laycon to win and I think he will win, in the start I thought Neo would when I was in the House,” he said.

Asked why he wants Laycon to win, he said: “When I actually heard his music for the first time, when they played it by then I was on my own vibe I didn’t really listen to it, I just saw people jumping around him doing this and I didn’t know it was him so I think I told the DJ to turn it up and told everybody to calm down so I can hear it.

“When I first heard the song I realized that I see a lot of potentials in this boy and I felt like music really uplifts people, it really makes them feel high when they feel low it gets them out of tough times especially in this country and I know that with him winning I felt like he would do more with that win in terms of other people, so I felt like he would be able to really touch some peoples life no matter how low or high up.”

