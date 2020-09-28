BBNaija 2020: Erica very, very happy for Laycon

Kindly Share This Story:

Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica, has said she is happy about Laycon winning this year’s edition of the show.

Laycon was crowned the winner, ahead of Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee on Sunday.

He got 60 percent of the votes ahead of Dorathy who got 21.85 percent of the total votes recorded in the final week.

He walks away with N30m cash prize and other gifts totalling N85m.

In an interview with Rhythm FM Lagos on Monday morning, Erica was asked by Toke Makinwa how she felt about Laycon emerging the winner.

“I am very, very happy for Laycon, because he wanted this.

“We all wanted this. I am happy for him and I wish him the best,” she replied.

When asked if she will ever be friends with Laycon, Erica replied: “I just move to people according to their energy. Time will tell.”

Erica was disqualified from the reality show, after an intense fight with Laycon.

Vanguard News Nigeria

