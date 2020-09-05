BBC Debate: Ize-Iyamu’s behaviour uncharacteristic of aspiring governor ― Osagie

Kindly Share This Story:

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, has said that the candidate of the All Progressives Progress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has once again demonstrated that he does not have the right temperament to govern Edo State.

Osagie said this in a statement issued on Friday night in Benin City, the state capital.

According to him, “The APC candidate displayed a high level of arrogance when he refused to debate with the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, who was asked to stand in for Governor Godwin Obaseki, during the BBC Pidgin English Debate programme broadcast on Friday night.”

The Governor’s aide explained that “Governor Obaseki started the debate with the other participants, but notified the moderator of the programme that he would not be available for the whole session of the programme, as he needed to urgently attend to an important issue of state.

“One would have expected that the APC candidate who is aspiring to occupy the exalted seat of Governor of Edo State, would accept the honest excuse given by the governor and continue the debate with the deputy governor.

“But he exhibited his arrogance before a global audience and started throwing tantrums, behaviours unbefitting of someone campaigning to be the Governor of a state.

“Edo people know that Governor Obaseki has tremendous respect for Edo people as he has granted similar interviews on several platforms in the last two months, including those organized by individuals via online platforms,” he added.

