Bayern Munich rout Schalke 8-0 in historic Bundesliga start

Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick as holders Bayern Munich romped to a record 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday in the opening game of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season behind closed doors.

The result is the highest win for an opening game of a new Bundesliga season.

Germany winger Leroy Sane scored on his Bayern debut while Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowksi also netted for the all-conquering European champions.

England junior international Jamal Musiala, 17, became Bayern’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga when he came on to grab their eighth.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

