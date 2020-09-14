Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The leadership of the five wards that make up Constituency I in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has reiterated its commitment to the existing zoning arrangement of rotating the Senatorial seat and that of the House of Representatives between Sagbama and Ekeremor LGAs.

The two local governments constitute the Bayelsa-West Senatorial District.4

Rising from a meeting of stakeholders of Constituency I of Ekeremor Local Government Area in a communique signed by Chaired by Chief Martin Agbede with Engr. Oyarede Ayaperebo, they stated that the zoning arrangement is sacrosanct as it has afforded the two local governments to operate seamlessly without any rancour over the years in respect of the two positions in the National Assembly.

Furthermore, they recalled that only last month, leaders of all the political parties in the Senatorial District resolved unanimously to sustain the zoning arrangement to allow Sagbama Local Government Area to conclude the remaining single term of its two terms at the Senate and thereafter, Ekeremor will take its turn.

Consequently, they pledged their total support for the Senatorial Candidate from Sagbama Local Government Area as it was their legitimate turn to produce one.

They, therefore, appealed to all indigenes of Ekeremor Local Government Area, no matter their political persuasion, to avoid any action that will negatively affect the existing cordial political understanding as it relates to the rotation of the two positions in the National Assembly.

