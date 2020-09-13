Bayelsa West By-election: Bayelsa Dep Gov upbeat about PDP’s victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa West Senatorial candidate, Chief Seriake Dickson would clinch the October 31 by-election with ease.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo stated this weekend while addressing a delegation of PDP Women group from Sagbama Local Government Area on a solidarity visit in Yenagoa.

The deputy governor noted that the by-election would offer the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor an opportunity to reward Dickson for the transformational leadership he provided while holding sway as Governor of the state.

He commended the Sagbama women for their unflinching support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the former Governor throughout his two terms in office.

The Deputy Governor acknowledged the role various women groups played in ensuring the emergence and sustenance of the immediate past administration through thick and thin, particularly during the 2015 general elections.

According to him, their support contributed in making the former Governor and PDP Senatorial hopeful to break the jinx of one-tenure governorship as well as conduct the first successful handover of government in the state.

He thanked the Sagbama PDP women group for their prayers, gifts and felicitations on his birthday and urged them to do everything within their reach to further prove the dominance of the PDP in the forthcoming by-election.

“I want to profoundly thank you for your support to our great party, the PDP, our leader and former governor and his team, and also the support you are giving to the present administration.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that the Sagbama women have again affirmed that, come 31st October 2020, they will conquer for our party and very competent candidate.

“I believe in the power of prayers to deliver on everything. If not for your prayers, I doubt, if he would have attained the position of being the first Bayelsa State governor to break the jinx of governors not completing 2 tenures in office.

“Also for the first time in Bayelsa State, a proper handover was done. Those who are planning to use violence or rigging in the forthcoming senatorial polls will again find their efforts thwarted,” he said.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other relevant state actors to play by the rules, maintained that, apart from the competence and developmental achievements of Hon Dickson, every right-thinking electorate would vote in favour of the existing zoning agreement of the district.

Earlier, the State Women Leader of the PDP and leader of the delegation, Lady Christie Ebbelli, explained that the visit was to felicitate with the Deputy Governor on his birthday which was marked on the 5th of September.

She extolled Senator Ewhrudjakpo’s commitment to service and Christian values as well as pledged sustained support of Sagbama women to the PDP to ensure its victory in the upcoming Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

