Bayelsa West: APC leaders condemn zoning, Dickson’s senatorial ambition

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have condemned a series of advocacy for zoning being peddled in some sections of the media in the state, which according to them is a ploy to deny the people of Ekeremor local government area fair representation in the political affairs of the state as the state prepares for the Bayelsa West Senatorial by-election.

The party leaders added that the calls for zoning is a deliberate attempt to foist the immediate past governor of the State, Seriake Dickson on the people thereby concentrating major political offices – Governor, Deputy Governor and Senator in one local government area denying others opportunity to be represented.

The leaders under the auspices of Bayelsa West APC Leadership Forum, made their position known in a communique issued at the weekend in Sagbama Town and signed by Chairman of the group, Nestor Binabo and Secretary Gad Ombeh.

The Bayelsa West Senatorial seat became vacant following the Supreme Court judgement which nullified the election of David Lyon as Bayelsa governor-elect and declared Senator Duoye Diri as governor. Until his swearing-in as governor, Diri was the Senator representing Bayelsa West at the National Assembly,

As the zone prepares for a by-election in October, the APC leaders said they condemned the increasing calls for zoning because it will shortchange a section of the senatorial district and deny them fair representation in the political affairs of the state.

“The group unequivocally contends that there has never been any form of zoning in Bayelsa West Senatorial District in view of the fact that it is used as a political gimmick to advance the personal political interest,” the statement read.

This, the group said, is underscored by the sinister motives and activities of the same apostles of the idea of zoning in the past. “A case in point where former Governor Seriake Dickson obtained form for the office of Senate when Salga had even served out two consecutive tenures in 2007,” the APC leaders added.

The group said it believes that the trend and call for zoning is an offshoot of avarice, greed, voraciousness and deep-seated hatred against the people of Ekeremor local government area on the part of the PDP to have zoned all the elective offices meant for the two LGAs – Governor, Deputy Governor and Senate to one LGA.

“This has further been exacerbated by the level of insensitivity displayed by some self-seeking politicians who flagrantly abused the golden principles of fairness, equity and justice as they failed to consider the number of years the people of Sagbama LGA had served in the Senate (14 years) in relation to the people of Ekeremor LGA who had served only eight years in the Senate.”

The leaders said after widespread consultation and robust discussions with major stakeholders and people of the area, has decided to provide acceptable balance that will assuage the ill-feelings of Ekeremor LGA, encourage fairness that will breed a lasting relationship among the people of the senatorial district.

