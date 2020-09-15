Bayelsa to establish agency to drive ICT ― Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

As part of concrete efforts to develop the Information Communication, ICT, sub-sector in Bayelsa State, the Commissioner for Communication, Science and Technology, Dr Promise Ekio, has stated that there are plans by the state government to establish the Bayelsa State Information Technology Development Agency to drive ICT development and utilization in the state.

Already, the Commissioner further disclosed that the law setting up the agency has been passed, adding that the agency was crafted in line with what is obtainable at the federal level with key functions to drive ICT activities, and deepened the use of ICT to ensure that governance is carried out transparently and in ICT compliant.

Dr Ekio who dropped the hint during a chat with newsmen in his office in Yenagoa, yesterday, said the state government has began the construction of a technology park in the state capital to be called, ‘Centre of Excellence’ which will comprise of an ICT centre/e-library, innovation centre and administrative block, stressing that the project which is at 30 per cent completion but stalled due to lack of funds will generate revenue for the state on completion.

He said, “We have come out with a number of projects that we intend to implement but the only problem we are having is funding and that is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which is ravaging the world today and affecting the level of revenue that is accruing to government.

“Any society that wants to develop must be ICT compliant and the policy of government is to drive ICT more than the way before and that is why the government has come out with a law known as the Bayelsa State Information Development Agency. The policy of the government is to widen and deepen the use of ICT in all tiers of government, business, education, health, etc.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: