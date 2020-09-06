Bayelsa Senatorial Bye-election: PDP fielding best candidates – Gov. Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the October 31 Central and West senatorial districts bye-election.

Governor Diri spoke at the weekend after his predecessor, Chief Seriake Dickson and the immediate past chairman of the party, Pastor Moses Cleopas, emerged as candidates for Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial districts respectively.

A statement by his Acting Chief Preas Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said the governor lauded the transparent and peaceful conduct of the primary elections held in Yenagoa and Sagbama.

Speaking to journalists at the Dr. Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa where the Central district primary held, Diri said he was satisfied with the process and commended the aspirants and delegates for their orderly conduct throughout the exercise.

He called on members of the party to close ranks and work for the success of its candidates in the senatorial bye-elections.

He expressed the confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious in both elections.

His words: “You will attest to the fact that the primary was very orderly, transparent and fair. I am very sure that everybody is satisfied with the conduct. PDP is always throwing up the best candidates.

“You can also agree with me that in PDP we carefully select and nominate our candidates. You can see the difference between the candidates of the PDP and any other party.”

While congratulating former Governor Dickson and Pastor Cleopas, he described them as the perfect choice to emerge as candidates.

“We are presenting our best in the election. The former governor is highly experienced in the legislature and running of the executive arm. He is a lawyer too.

“Our former chairman is a good party man with oratory power and great leadership skill. They will be good representatives in the Senate and strong voice for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation. I call on our people to support these great men in the election.”

