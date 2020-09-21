Bayelsa PDP congratulates Obaseki, Deputy, party members in Edo South-South over victory

Kindly Share This Story:

…says APC Godfathers’ll be punished for imposing unelectable senatorial candidates in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Solomon Agwanana, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, his Deputy, Hon Philip Shuaibu, party leaders and members in Edo and the South South over the party victory in the gubernatorial poll in Edo State.

Agwanana said the victory of Obaseki signified the triumph of the popular will over the dictatorial tendencies of godfathers who willfully impose unpopular candidates on the people.

The PDP Chairman who described the outcome of the election as a victory for

Democracy said that he was certain that Obaseki would reward the Edo people with sustained provision of democratic dividends in the state.

He said that a similar fate of rejection awaits the leaders of the APC in Bayelsa who imposed unpopular and unelectable senatorial candidates on the people of Bayelsa West and Central Senatorial Districts of the people.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the APC leader in the state willfully imposed a candidate from Ekeremor on Bayelsa West when an Ekeremor man already occupies the position for the House of Reps in the constituency in an utter disregard popular sentiments and wishes of the people.

He stressed that the APC leaders had no regard for the desires and aspirations of the people because they bank on the Federal Might, soldiers, and a plan to compromise officials of the Independent National Election Commission to write results for victory in the election.

The party chairmen added that the reprehensible plot to engage a militia to subvert the will of the people would not work as the PDP has mobilized the people to reject them as was the case in Edo.

He calls on PDP leaders and members to get ready to defeat them decisively in all the polling units of the two senatorial districts.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: