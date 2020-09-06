BAYELSA: PDP, APC leaders bicker over agreement on power rotation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa weekend trade words over the alleged attempt by the opposition party to breach an existing gentleman’s agreement between the people of Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government areas on the issue of power rotation of National Assembly positions.

This followed the emergence of the former Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress for the state west senatorial district by-election.

Political stakeholders from the zone had agreed that by the provision of the existing gentleman agreement between Sagbama and Ekeremor local government areas, indigenes of Sagbama are the only ones qualified to produce candidates to contest for the October 31 National Assembly by-election to complete their two tenure following the election of the former occupant, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo as the state Deputy Governor.

But the emergence of Ebebi from Ekeremor council area as APC candidate is seen as a threat to the accord.

The Special Adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Political Matters, Chief Collins Cocodia, while speaking in Sagbama Council Area on the emergence of Hon Seriake Dickson as the candidate of the PDP, said with the deliberate breach of such agreement by the APC fielding a candidate from Ekeremor, ”there is no contest in the by-election. The APC candidate will be roundly rejected.

“Why he wants to destroy the agreement between Sagbama/Ekeremor we don’t know. But the people of the two local government councils will vote against him.

“You can quote me on this and put me to test after the election. Ebebi signed the agreement and he wants to betray such agreement.”

But a chieftain of the APC from Sagbama, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh, faulted the claims of the PDP on the issue of rotation insisting that though some political stakeholders met and resolved to uphold the existing gentleman agreement between Sagbama and Ekeremor people, “the issue which was raised recently was pre-planned by PDP members to satisfy the whims and caprices of their paymasters. It cannot be binding on APC leaders.

“In the spirit of true rotation, when the former governor finished spending eight years as governor, the new Deputy Governor slot should have gone to Ekeremor.

“Why didn’t they replace a deputy to Ekeremor and get to complete the Senate seat for Sagbama. Those who adopted the gentleman agreement at the meeting in Sagbama were PDP members and they hoodwinked those at the meeting with rhetoric.

“And they claimed it should be binding on all those that attended.”

Vanguard

