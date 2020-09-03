Bayelsa by-election: Aspirant flays disqualification from party’s primary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial by-election, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, has condemned his disqualification and that of three others from the party’s primary scheduled for Saturday— he called for reversal.

Ekeuwei, a former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, in a statement, Tuesday, made available to Vanguard, asked the party to reverse the decision.

He noted that his disqualification would constrict the space for the emergence of a good representative for Bayelsa in the Senate.

The former SSG said the protests that trailed the disqualification on the streets of Bayelsa showed that the decision was not only wrong, but also unpopular.

He alleged that putting certain aspirants above the others by the party’s screening committee was undemocratic and smacked of manipulation of the process.

Ekeuwei added that the emergence of incompetent representatives would rob Bayelsa people of the benefits accruable from the dexterity of their representatives.

His words: “Each senatorial district across the federation put their resources together to send their first 11 to the National Assembly, where issues concerning the well-being of the people they represent are debated.

“Every state benefits the most when the best among them are sent to the centre to project, promote and protect its interests.

“With my formidable experience as a key player in the workings of the state government and my positioning within and outside of the state interacting with businessmen and investors, I understand the nature of politics at the national level and the impact it can have on local economies.”

He added that as a former member of the House of Representatives, he made robust contributions on the floor and performed excellently well as a member of the House Committee on Labour and Productivity, House Services Committee and House Committee on Oil and Gas.

