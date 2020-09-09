Bayelsa Assembly confirms more appointees of Gov Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

Bayelsa House of Assembly has screened and confirmed two more Commissioner nominees, and three other appointees to serve as Chairman and members of the state’s Local Government Service Commission.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the house during its plenary on Tuesday accessed the capability and past records of the appointees forwarded to it by Gov. Douye Diri.

Those confirmed included; Mr Keme Warebi and Erasmus Patrick as Commissioner-designate.

While Mr Lambert Ototo, Odudu Awipi, and Cleopas Carter, were confirmed as Chairman and member of the state local government service commission.

Speaking during the screening, Mrs Ebiuwou Koku Obiyai (PDP – Yenagoa constituency ll) and Wisdom Fafi, (PDP – Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency l) urged the appointees to key into the vision of Diri’s administration and work to uplift Bayelsa.

