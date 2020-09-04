Bauchi signs N1bn agreement with NEXIM for non-oil export

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has signed a one billion naira partnership arrangement with Nigerian Export and Import Bank (NEXIM) to finance non-oil exports in the state.

At the official signing ceremony in Bauchi on Friday, the governor said he hoped that the partnership would empower rural farmers with the opportunity to access financial assistance from critical partners, as part of his administration’s economic diversification which he said would bring development to the state.

He noted that his administration keyed into the economic recovery policy of the federal government to reduce over-dependence on federation allocation.

Governor Mohammed further assured the management of the bank that his administration will provide them with a conducive environment for smooth implementation of the agreement in the state.

On his part, the Managing Director of the Bank, Malam Abba Bello said NEXIM Bank is particularly interested in working with small and medium enterprises to provide them with financial assistance.

He said with the signing of the agreement, the bank will support the state with not less than one billion naira to finance non-oil exports.

Abba Bello noted that the signing of the memorandum of understanding will help to improve market access and export diversification, and support farmers at the grassroots among others.

He also appealed to the governor to provide the Bank with a conducive environment to achieve the set objectives of economic diversification in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

