Bauchi governor assents to bill for traffic control 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has signed an executive bill for the regulation, control and management of traffic in the state.

The governor while assenting to the bill in Bauchi on Wednesday, described it as a tool for creating employment opportunities for Bauchi youths and sanitize towns and villages of the state.

“It is indeed a pleasure today to assent to the sixteenth bill enacted by the current Bauchi State House of Assembly. I don’t think there is any other assembly that has achieved this feat. If you look at our differences, it is almost impossible to achieve but we did it for the sake of our people.

“This bill will help to create employment opportunities for our teeming youths and sanitize our towns and villages.

“The synergy is working, democracy is working in Bauchi and definitely we are going to surprise everyone by making sure we leave legacies and landmark in terms of doing things for the betterment of our people,” the governor said.

Presenting the bill to the governor for his assent, the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Abubakar Suleiman said the bill will help to control traffic in Bauchi and inculcate discipline in road users and improve the state’s internally generated revenue.

He said, “Your Excellency Sir, we are here today again to present you another bill as passed by the Assembly for your assent.

“The bill which is provided for the regulation, control and management of traffic in the state is the sixteenth bill since our assumption of office. This bill is important like other bills that you have assented.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: