Bauchi gov, Bala Mohammed, appoints new Head of Service 

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has appointed a new Head of Service in the state, Bala Lukshi after relieving Ahmed Ma’aji of his appointment.

In the appointment letter signed by the governor and shared with Vanguard, Lukshi was appointed to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the State Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.

“Your appointment as the Acting Head of Civil Service is made at a time when the present administration in the state is making effort to rejuvenate and reinvigorate the State Civil Service for efficient and effective service delivery.

“I would therefore expect that you will implore everything at your disposal to turn the service to objectivity, thoroughness, commitment and patriotism,” the letter reads.

Vanguard reports that the new Head of Service was required to report to his new desk with immediate effect.

