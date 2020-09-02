Bauchi Assembly declares seat of slain lawmaker vacant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has declared the seat of its slain member representing Dass constituency, Musa Mante Baraza vacant, while also notifying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the vacancy.

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Abubakar Sulaiman made the pronouncement during the house plenary on Tuesday.

He declared the seat of the late lawmaker vacant, basing his decision on the power vested on him by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He ordered the clerk of the House of Assembly to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally inform the commission that Dass constituency seat in the Assembly was vacant to enable it to start the process of conducting bye-election in the constituency for a new representative from the constituency.

READ ALSO: Bauchi governor dissolves appointment of caretaker council chairmen

Vanguard had reported that unknown gunmen killed late Musa Mante Baraza at his Dass residence on the night of 18 August 2020 and abducted his two wives and a baby who have since regained their freedom.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: