‘BAT Project 23’ urges Tinubu to contest 2023 presidency

By Emmanuel Elebeke

A political movement, with members in the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory, has called for support for the emergence of former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, BAT, for the presidency in 2023 elections.

The movement also called on Tinubu to come forward and contest the 2023 presidency.

National coordinator of the BAT Project ’23, Umar Yakubu Inusa, said Tinubu “is a politician who puts national interests above his personal interests, and will continue to do that if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria.

“Tinubu is a leader who transforms nothing into something and feeds his people from the riches of what has been so transformed.”

He made the remarks at the BAT Project ’23 leaders’ conference for all the states’ coordinators tagged: “The Bold Step” in Abuja, saying the movement will serve as the driving force for the actualisation of the presidency of Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

“In his time as Lagos State governor, staff salaries, development projects, philanthropic activities never stopped.

“That is the man, Bola Tinubu, and that is just one state. Think about the bigger picture here.

“If he did that in Lagos and we never heard Lagos State going into recession at the time, what if he had the whole country struggling to manage her abundant resources?

“Let us ponder upon that,” he added.

