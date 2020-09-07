Barely 6 days after teenager’s death, cult war claims another life in Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor – Aba

Perceived cult battle going on in Aba, Abia State has claimed the life of another young man at Osusu road, barely six days after a teenager was killed at Omuma road in Over-Rail axis of the city.

The Friday night killing of the Mbano, Imo State-born young man has thrown many residents of the Over-Rail axis of Aba into panic.

Residents said the killing at Osusu road has was a reminiscent of the killing at Omuma road six days ago, as both victims were shut and killed very close to their family homes.

Sources told Vanguard that the Osusu road victim just like that of Omuma road was suspected to be a member of a dreaded street cult group known as Aro-Boys Street Cult and was still living with his parents.

The sources said that unconfirmed information they received had it that the Aro-Boys Street Cult are currently having bloody clashes with some other street cult groups yet to be identified by name.

Vanguard gathered from sources that the family of the Osusu road victim were supposed to relocate to their home town in Mbano on Saturday morning prior to his unexpected assassination on Friday night.

Residents said they suspect a well-planned assassination, which was perfectly orchestrated to prevent the victim from relocating with his family for reasons best known to his killers.

A senior police source at Aba Area Command Headquarters who confirmed the incident said that there is a strong link between the case and the perceived ongoing cult battle within the Over-Rail axis of Aba.

The police source, however, added that until police conclude their investigation on the matter, everything been said remain statements, but no official report.

Speaking to Vanguard reporter, a resident of Osusu road who prefers anonymity said that the entire Over-Rail axis of Aba is now a den of cultists, as residents hardly sleep with two eyes close.

He said “We were all at home when it happened. I learnt someone called him on phone and he came out not knowing it was a ploy to kill him. Police will do their investigation, but we all have an idea of what’s happening already.

The Mafia lifestyle young people are living here is worrisome. None of us wants to get into trouble here with those boys, but the truth is that we parents know the truth”

“These Aro-Boys have homes. Some of them sleep in our houses. They’re children born in this area. As I speak to you, they don’t even respect anybody.

“They pull guns at the slightest provocation and even do the unthinkable with flimsy reasons. I think the long years of bad roads that are all over Over-Rail has not helped matters.

From Omuma, Cemetery, Osusu, ST Eugene, Power-Line, New Market road and Ogbonna road all we hear all the time is Aro Mate this, Aro Mate that! Aro, Aro, that all we hear? Some of them are even shielded by their parents who now see them as advantage in the area” he lamented.

According to him “If the bad roads have been motorable and security agencies are patrolling, we’ll not be in the mess today. Marijuana and all kinds of hard drugs are sold in schools around us like Osusu Primary School, Eziobu Primary School, Sacred Heart College (SAHARCO), and even at the back of Omuma road Primary School near the Railway. Nobody cares about the security of this place,”

Another resident who just gave his name as Obi said, “On daily basis, the rate of crime in Over-Rail keeps increasing. We keep quiet as rape, armed robbery, snatching of phones and handbags have become the order of the day here.

He said “When someone tries to report, they’ll finger you and the next day, you’ll become a target in the area. Some parents are even proud of their children criminal behaviour by threatening to send them after you if you have an issue with them.

These boys go about with various dangerous weapons which they used in dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuables and spoiling young innocent girls who feel more protected with them.

My biggest worry is that none of them is up to 28-30. They’re all young and see how they’re ending their lives. What kind of a society will people of such age already involve in gun crimes occupy?

“Just this morning, some boys were heard shouting ‘we no go gree’, that’s a message of course and who’ll bear the pains of that their threat? Of course their parents and some of us the residents.

“We just plead with the government to do something about the security of lives and property all over Over-Rail not just Osusu road. Owerri-Road, Erondu Street, Urakkpa, Omuma and Umuada Street are also affected. These boys must be stopped.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: