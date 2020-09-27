Bankers institute re-certifies NDIC academy as training provider for banking industry

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Academy has been re-certified and its accreditation renewed as a training service provider for various professionals in the banking industry for the next three years.

A statement by Mr Sunday Oluyemi, the Director, Communication & Public Affairs of NDIC in Abuja on Sunday, said the recertification was done by the Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

Oluyemi quoted Mr. Saubana Ogunpola, the Head of the five-man CIBN accreditation team, as saying that the accreditation followed the exemplary performance of the academy since its initial accreditation in 2016.

Ogunpola noted that there would be periodic monitoring to ensure that standards were being adhered to.

He commended the corporation for its consistent efforts toward meeting high standards for the benefit of the banking industry and the larger economy.

Ogunpola described the NDIC’s readiness to subject itself to the rigors of the institute’s accreditation process as a testimony of its management’s commitment to capacity development of all stakeholders.

Reacting to the development, NDIC’s Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Umaru Ibrahim, disclosed that the academy had so far trained a total of 13,368 participants, which cut across the NDIC’s workforce.

He said the academy had also trained 135 participants from relevant stakeholders.

The managing director listed the beneficiaries to include the EFCC, Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), National Pension Commission (PENCOM), and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

He said that 19 employees from sister deposit insurance agencies across Africa had benefitted from the academy.

Ibrahim noted that the academy had been designated to host the African Centre for Studies on Deposit Insurance System (ACSDIS), established by the Africa Regional Committee

