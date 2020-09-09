Bankers’ committee warns Nigerians against cybercriminals

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerians have been urged to protect themselves against cyber frauds and scams. The advice was given by the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria, an umbrella under the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Monday during the launch of its cyber security & fraud awareness campaign, ‘Moni Sense.’

Chairman, Financial Literacy and Public Enlightenment Sub-Committee, Mr. Emeka Emuwa, said fraudsters and scammers continually devised new ways to deceive the unsuspecting public, usually with the aim of luring them to disclose confidential bank information.

He said, “We encourage Nigerians to always be cautious and ignore any text message, phone call, or Email asking to update your bank information, provide sensitive bank details, disclose online banking details, debit card numbers or PIN to anyone.”

Emuwa added that financial literacy and public enlightenment were “a critical pillar of the Bankers’ Committee mandate, making initiatives like this critical to the goal of increasing the number of financially included citizens in the country”.

He said, “With this initiative, CBN and the Bankers’ Committee of Nigeria aim to ensure that Nigerians are empowered with critical information and knowledge necessary to make important financial decisions, enhance economic prosperity and continue to drive poverty reduction across the country.”

