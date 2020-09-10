Bandits abduct Zamfara treasurer’s three children, kill neighbour

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah – Gusau

Kidnappers suspected to be notorious bandits have abducted three children of Zamfara State Sub-treasurer, Alhaji Yusuf Marafa, noting that his neighbour in Nahuche community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the State was equally killed in the process.

According to insiders, the kidnapped children are Mansur Yusuf, Sa ’adu Yusuf and Anas Yusuf, while his neighbour, Malam Kamalu Nahuche, was shot dead by the notorious armed bandits.

One indigene of the area who identified himself as Alhaji Dahiru, told Vanguard that the kidnappers, who were on many motorcycles, drove into the community and went straight to the sub – treasurer’s house , where they whisked away the three children.

His neighbour, Kamalu, was reportedly shot dead as he came out of his house.

Dahiru narrated that the bandits had also entered into the house of one Ibrahim Maishago, who is a businessman , in an attempt to kidnap his children.

“They discovered some large sum of money in the house, which they took away with them along with the children.

When contacted, the state Police Command ’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident saying that armed policemen had already been deployed to the affected area to restore normalcy and peace.

He, however, assured the community people that the security agencies would do everything within their power to maintain peace and harmony not only in the area but in the state in general

He appealed to the people to remain law-abiding which he said can revive peace in the state with the efforts of the security agencies in Zamfara state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

