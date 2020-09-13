Bandits abduct 16 family members on way to farm in Kaduna village

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Udawa farming community in Kaduna state was thrown into fear as bandits kidnapped 16 farmers, including children, on bush paths to the farm.

Uduwa village is located along the Birnin Gwari highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“They were on their way to the farm when the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at about 7 am,” a locale, Yakubu Barauni has said.

He said the bandits shot and injured 4 others, abandoned them in a pitiable condition and led the 16 others away.

“The victims and I are of the same family,” Barauni said.

Head of the affected Kaduna family, Mallam Yakubu Barauni, said he too was shot by the bandits.

“They shoot me on my two legs. Among those abducted were a nursing mother carrying her little girl on her back, three other women, the rest male children as well as male adults.”

“Yesterday, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at about 7 am when on our way to the farm around Gonar Lema along the Birnin Gwari highway, we were attacked by the bandits.

“They took away 16 people of an entire family. They also shot four of us. Three had been taken to Kaduna town where they are now receiving treatment in hospital.”

“We have reported the attack to the police in the area and they had visited the scene of the attack.”

“We are worried, the bandits are yet to contact us to know the whereabouts of our people. Our women and children among them.

“The bandits are yet to call to let us know the whereabouts of those kidnapped or place ransom but we have reported the incident to the police.”

“We are worried because amongst those taken away are a nursing mother with her baby, children and women.”

“Some of those shot were rushed to Kaduna where they are receiving treatment in hospital,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

