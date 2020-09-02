Ayuli Jemide assumes office as SBL chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

The new leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, NBA-SBL, has pledged its commitment to strengthening the institutional and governance structure of the section and building systems to enable the section increase its value proposition to members and constituents.

The newly-elected Chairman of the section, Ayuli Jemide, in his acceptance/inaugural message, said that his administration would aim to achieve these through ad hoc task forces.

He said: “I enthusiastically look forward to working with the new council, committee chairs, committee members and SBL members in the coming days.

“We will knock on doors from time to time as we aim to achieve a lot through ad hoc task forces. We would, as great listeners, be all ears.

“Please bring on every thought and many new ideas. I love new ideas and I think new ideas are the best diet for great institutions, like the SBL.”

The NBA-SBL, on August 28, inaugurated a new council to steer the affairs of the section for another two years.

Elected alongside Ayuli Jemide, are Dr Adeoye Adefulu, Vice Chairman; Ozofu Ogiemudia, General Secretary, who recently chaired the Conference Planning Committee of the just-concluded Section on Business Law Conference; and Isaiah Bozimo, Treasurer.

The council was elected unopposed.

The Chairman and his executives have hit the ground running with the announcement of a new Council, whose composition is inclusive and caters for all demographics, particularly people who represent, yesterday, today and tomorrow.

This new leadership has increased the number of women on Council from four to Eight, introduced the office of a membership Secretary, whose duty it is to ensure value to members of the Section; while the chair of young lawyers committee has also been co-opted to Council.

Also in line with its development strides, an e-mail address has been set up (Chairman@nba-sbl.org) for members to share their thoughts, ideas and complaints, while this communication channel will also be open for the Chairman to report to members as frequent as possible.

Ayuli Jemide, who is the Lead Partner at Detail Commercial Solicitors, is also a pioneer member of the NBA-SBL.

He served under George Etomi as a Committee Chair, and thereafter, served every other Chairman of the section in various capacities— Mfon Usoro, Gbenga Oyebode, Asue Ighodalo, Olu Akpata and Seni Adio.

He has been re-elected to the SBL Council three times in various capacities— including as Treasurer and Vice-Chairman. He has also been a conference planning committee (CPC) Chair.

In his earlier remarks, he described his SBL journey as a long engaging road with lots of fine and rewarding moments.

His words: “All these experiences make me realise the amount of hard work that has been deployed by all preceding Chairmen and Councils to bring our dear SBL to its enviable state as an Association known for trailblazing and innovation.

“I have no doubts that our major immediate tasks would include strengthening the institutional and governance structure of the SBL and building systems for SBL to increase its menu and value proposition to paying members and constituents,” the Chairman said.

The SBL is a specialist section of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, set up to promote the professional development of commercial lawyers.

