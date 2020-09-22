Ayade begins arrest of illegal tax collectors in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, yesterday, fulfilled his promise by arresting illegal tax collectors in Calabar, the state capital.

The enforcement exercise, which began yesterday, by Cross River Anti Tax Agency led by its Chairman, Bishop Emma Isong, in collaboration with office of the state Security Adviser and Anti-Cult and Kidnapping Squad moved round Calabar metropolis arresting illegal tax collectors as well as ticket sellers.

Vanguard learned that about 12 offenders arrested would be prosecuted immediately through the special courts created for that purpose.

So far, 12 persons were apprehended yesterday, with various illegal tickets for the purpose of extorting unsuspecting taxi drivers, keke riders among others.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, yesterday, Chairman of the anti-tax agency, Isong, said the enforcement of Governor Ayade’s Anti Tax Law has taken effect.

He said: “As you can see, we are on the streets this early morning to arrest those still flouting the government’s order on illegal tolls and they will be charged to court immediately .

“Those arrested will not escape the arm of the law and are going to be immediately prosecuted at the special court as provided for in 2015 and set up for this purpose.

“We only enjoin Cross Riverians to go about their lawful businesses and report to the agency anybody found in the sales of tickets, collection of taxes from keke, taxi and low income earners,” he said.

On his part, Security Adviser to the governor, Mr Ani Esin, said based on the order of the governor, they decided to comb the streets of Calabar as well as the metropolis to effect arrest of those engaged in illegal sales of tickets, collection of tolls and taxes from the poor citizens.

Vanguard

