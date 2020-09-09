Auxiliary nurse stabs roommate’s lover in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Esther Onyegbula

A 27-year old auxiliary nurse, Agum Blessing, is currently cooling off in one of the cells at the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba for allegedly stabbing her roommate’s lover in Ikotun area of Lagos.

The incident, it was learned, happened at 23, Adekola Street off Arida bus stops Ikotun about 10pm last Sunday.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard, on the condition of anonymity, “Anita and her boyfriend Emeka had come to the house to pick some of her belongings to enable her to spend time with him in his apartment that night.

“It was on Sunday and Anita would be going to work on Monday morning for her boyfriend’s place. Meanwhile, there was a patient under Blessing’s care who had been receiving treatment in their room for three days when Emeka knocked and entered their room. I don’t know what transpired between them but Anita was still outside when Emeka was stabbed.”

Recounting the incident that happened on that fateful day, Blessing said, “I was inside the room when I heard a knock on the door, I thought it was my roommate Anita so I rushed to open the door, only to discover it was her lover Emeka, immediately I closed the door because I was naked and was about to have my bath when I heard the knock”.

“But Emeka wouldn’t have any of that, he forced the door open and went straight to lay on the bed. I asked him why he forced himself inside when he knew I was naked, he got angry and pounced on me, hitting me hard, while I was putting on my clothes, I took the kitchen knife and stabbed him on the right side of his tummy when he was beating me. It was in self-defense, I was only attempting to save myself.

“Sincerely Emeka never asked me out, although I have had issues with his girlfriend, Anita that lingered on for months but we resolved it and were living peacefully two weeks before the incident. We both contributed money for the house rent. I started living in the house in December 2019 before she moved in early this year.”

It was learned that Emeka is at Lagos University Teaching Hospital, (LUTH) where doctors battled for days to save Emeka’s life as his intestines were gushing out of his abdomen.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: