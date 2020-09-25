Kindly Share This Story:

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ‎Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ASUU-KUST), has urged stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to fulfill its promises towards ending the ongoing strike.‎ The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ‎Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ASUU-KUST),

The call was made in a statement jointly signed by Muhammad Gaya and Murtala Muhammad, chairman and secretary of the association‎, and issued in Kano on Friday. ‎

Gaya urged parents, students, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders to prevail on the Federal Government to honour the agreements reached with the union, and re-negotiate to address the issues at stake to end the lingering strike by its members.

He said:”The Federal Government recently introduced Integrated Public Pay Information System (IPPIS) which undermines university autonomy and grossly incompatible with the university system.‎

READ ALSO:

“It is important to note that the Federal Government has subjugated our members in University of Maiduguri and Michael Okpara ‎University of Agriculture, Umudike into untold hardship by withhelding their salaries since Feb. 2020.

“Also our members in other universities have their salaries stopped since July 2020.‎”

‎

Gaya noted that the union in its ‎congress on Sept. 24, reaffirmed its support to the ongoing strike to forestall the looming crisis in the university system in the country.

‎

‎The chairman also called on the Federal Government to adopt proactive measures to check massive brain drain in the university system. (NAN)

Kindly Share This Story: