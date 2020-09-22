Askia mourns demise of late Emir of Zazzau

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, has described the death of the Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), Alhaji Shehu Idris, as a personal loss of a father and friend who was a close confidant for over three decades.

Bashorun Askia, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that the late emir assumed the role of a father to him during his many years in Zaria and sojourn in the northern parts of Nigeria, adding that the monarch mentored him in various ways that are forever fulfilling and enduring.

According to the DESOPADEC boss, he noted that he is indeed blessed to have known the late monarch for a long rewarding period.

The statement reads: “He had an uncanny way of building bridges of love across all ethnicities, molding the young and old to imbibe the virtues of brotherliness and to live in peace and harmony. He was a pillar of trust at times of crisis who always deployed his wisdom to benefit all.

“His Royal Highness Shehu Idris, Sariki Zazzau, was a nationalist who bonded across all ethnic divides and was loved by all. I will miss him greatly, his death is a personal loss to me and my family.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to his beloved family, the entire people of Zazzau and Kaduna State. May God grant the peaceful soul of my dear father and friend eternal rest.”

