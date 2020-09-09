Asha Gangali announces the release of “LIFESTYLE EP”

Kindly Share This Story:

Multi talented Singer and Founder of Roc Da Mic Africa, Asha Gangali aka has announced the release of his highly anticipated “LIFESTYLE EP” which will be available globally September 11, 2020.

The Lifestyle Crooner revealed in a recent interview that the fresh new body of work is a blend of HipHop and Afropop, the HipHop influenced tracks were Produced by Talented Russian producer, Oreo Beats while the other tracks were produced by equally Talented producers signed to Roc Da Mic Africa .

Asha Gangali confided that he started working on the LIFESTYLE EP back in 2018 when he travelled to Accra Ghana. This journey apparently changed Asha’s Creative Direction and philosophical views about Pan Africanism. Gangali was greatly influenced by FELA KUTI visit to Ghana before launching the Afro Beat movement, this awakening led to the total rebranding of Asha Gangali aka YoungOG

Asha Gangali’s new sound is very captivating while still maintaining solid appeal to the streets

The Six(6) Track LIFESTYLE EP will feature Roc Da Mic Africa’s Artists like “GIDI GENG” , “PEPE” “TBEATZ”, “LEKAN AKO” and “NAOMI”

READ ALSO:

The official video for the smash hit title track single “LIFESTYLE” is currently on heavy rotation across platforms , the song debuted at No 4 on iTunes Nigeria Chart and dominated the charts alongside other major hit songs by other prominent musicians for two(2) weeks consecutively .

The audio has gained over one(1) million streams on blogs and free download sites.

Asha Gangali’s focus from the beginning of his career has always been not only to release good music but to also empower new Talents by giving them a platform to showcase their skills and to ensure that the Nigerian Music Industry is translated into a “Digital Ecosystem “ to enable proper monetization of music assets in the Music Industry.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: