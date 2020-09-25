Arsenal can face Liverpool with confidence, says Arteta

Kindly Share This Story:

Mikel Arteta believes Liverpool are getting “better and better” but says Arsenal must go to Anfield believing they can win after two straight victories against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Arsenal have a maximum six points from their first two league matches of the season but face the ultimate test of their character against the Premier League champions on Monday.

Liverpool also have a 100 per cent record this season but suffered a league defeat at the Emirates in July and lost to Arsenal on penalties in the Community Shield last month.

“We know the standards they have set in this league, how consistent they have been and that’s because they dominate almost every aspect of the game,” Arsenal boss Arteta said on Friday.

“So we need to be at our best, we need to compete really well against this team and hopefully the boys are ready to do that on Monday.”

Arteta said it was easier to play at an empty Anfield than in front of Liverpool’s passionate supporters but pointed out that Klopp’s side were in fine form.

“I think they are getting better and better,” he said. “They have fewer weaknesses. They are a fantastic side.”

Arteta called on his team to be ruthless in front of goal but said they would also have to prepare to “suffer for periods”.

“Most important, have the belief that we can go there and win and we all have to believe we are capable of doing that,” he said.

