Army arrests bandits, recovers arms, frees kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwaannah

Suspected bandits and other criminals that specialised in killing and kidnapping Nigerians have been arrested by troops of the Operation Sahel Sanity, a component of the Nigerian Army operating in the North-West zone.

This was revealed by acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier- General Bernard Onywuko, in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

“Following a distress call from locals, troops arrested a suspected bandit named Lawali Dairu at Yauni village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect invaded the village alongside one Ila Musa to kidnap a woman but met strong resistance from the local vigilante group in the area” the statement noted.

“ However, his accomplice escaped before troops arrived in the village. During the investigation, the suspect confessed being an associate of a bandit leader named Mallam Yau hibernating in Tsafe forest of Zamfara state. Concerted effort to arrest his cohorts is ongoing”

According to the statement, troops deployed to Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State reacted to a distress call at Daudawa village about bandits attack. The troops responded swiftly and pursued the fleeing bandits and some of the suspected bandits were arrested.

READ ALSO:

“In the process, the troops rescued two kidnapped victims and arrested one of the bandits while others escaped. The arrested bandit is undergoing interrogations by the army “

“Relatedly, troops on fighting patrol encountered and rescued six persons wandering around Tungar Kaduku forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that they are natives of Damari village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State who were earlier kidnapped by suspected bandits in their village.

“They also revealed that their escape was made possible due to intense pressure by troops presence and operational activities in the area. The rescued victims were immediately reunited with their families.

“Similarly, on the same day, troops deployed at FOB Bena arrested a suspected bandit informant, one Bello Abdulrahman, around Mashaya – Anguwan Abuja area of Bena town.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: