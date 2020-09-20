Arewa Youths have lost a father, counsellor

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say Emir Idris was a stabilizing factor

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Leadership of the Arewa Youth Forum, AYF, has said that the death of His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris, the Emir of Zazzau will be deeply felt because he was a stabilizing factor.

National President of AYF, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu said in Kaduna on Sunday, that he had personally lost a father and counsellor, whose doors had always remained open to him.

According to him ,” on behalf of the AYF and our associates, I hereby condole with the government and people of Kaduna state, the Zazzau emirate and indeed all Nigerians on the death of our royal father. ”

“Although we are in a deep feeling of irreparable loss, the consolation is that the emir lived for the people and had impacted positively on people’s lives. We pray Almighty Allah will forgive his shortcomings and continue to bless the family and Emirate he left behind.”

Vanguard

