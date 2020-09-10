Apple launches legal counteraction against Epic games

Kindly Share This Story:

Apple has filed counterclaims against Fortnite creator Epic Games asking for lost App Store fees and other damages and seeking an order to stop the game maker from operating its own in-app payment system.

Apple and Epic have been in a legal battle since August when the maker of the popular game launched its own in-app payment system to circumvent what it called Apple’s monopolistic practices. Apple’s App Store requires developers to use Apple’s payment system and pay a 30% commission.

Apple blocked Epic’s ability to distribute updates or new apps through the App Store, and Epic sued Apple alleging that its App Store practices violate antitrust laws.

The court allowed Apple to block Epic from distributing new titles as the case plays out, but the existing version of Fortnite still works, as does Epic’s payment system.

Tech Central

Vanguard

