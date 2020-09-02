Appeal Court upholds deregistration of HDP, reaffirms INEC’s power to deregister political parties

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says earlier judgment affirming deregistration of NUP is landmark

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by Hope Democratic Party challenging the judgment of Federal High Court which upheld the power of INEC to deregister the party.

Justices Bitrus Sanga, Lokulo Sodipe and Oniyangi in a unanimous decision adopted its judgment in NUP(National Unity Party)which is on fours with the case put forward by the Hope Democratic Party.

This latest Judgment has once again reaffirmed for a second time at the Appeal Court level INEC’s power to deregister the 74 parties.

This Judgment reinforces INEC position on the deregistration of the 74 parties and their decision to Appeal the conflicting Judgments from the same Appeal court in favour of 22 of the deregistered parties.

VANGUARD

