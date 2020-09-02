APGA State party executives, others defect to APC in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

The entire state executive committee of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia state, led by its chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, have dumped the party and declared for the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Speaking at the APC state secretariat in Umuahia, APGA chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro, explained that they came to complete what can be described as a ‘tsunami of political realignment’ with the APC which he said have ended their political journey in APGA.

Okoro stated out their decision was taken after wide consultations with APGA supporters and leaders at all levels, who agreed that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to take over governance in 2023.

“In his words, “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia state and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the party aimed at ensuring that the Abia of our collective dream is achieved.

“As leaders of APGA at all levels, we showed hard work and commitment devoid of compromise in leading our party men and women, therefore today, we want to assure you that, we shall deploy same virtues of commitment and sincerity as APC members to passionately work for the growth and expansion of the Abia APC at all levels.

“What we are doing here today marks the end of our journey in APGA, thus we are joining the Abia APC with our spirits and souls, and with the determination to make people-oriented sacrifices aimed at taking the APC to an enviable height.

“Present here with me today are the members of the State Working Committee, the 17 L.G.A Chairmen and the ward chairmen of the 184 wards of the state, as well as former state and L.G.A officers of the party.

“Due to the COVID-19 challenges, coupled with a large number of APGA members willing to be part of today’s event, we directed our L.G.A Executives, Ward Executives and other members to carry out their declarations at their various wards, so that this place wouldn’t experience any form of COVID-19 breaches and possible stampede.

“We know that the constitution and ideologies of the APC attach so much priority to discipline, loyalty and supremacy of the party over every individual, therefore we are excited because our track record of commitment, discipline and loyalty would make it easier for us to quickly integrate and be part of the big APC family,” he said.

Receiving the new members to the party, the Abia APC chairman, Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said the APC was ready to receive as many people as were ready to join the party, as democracy is a game of numbers.

He pointed out that the party in the state was interested in working other progressive minds in the state and has been repositioned to win the governorship, 3 senatorial, 8 House of Reps and 24 Assembly seats.

Also speaking, National Vice Chairman of APC in the South-East zone, Chief Emma Enukwu, said that the decision of the former APGA members to join APC shows that the Ndigbo have now learnt a lot about politics and are fully ready for national politics.

Enukwu who led other zonal officials of the APC, including the Enugu and Ebonyi state chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye and Rev. Eze Nwachukwu, respectively, added that lack of understanding of national politics made the Igbo’s loss their rightful position in Nigerian politics.

Vanguard

