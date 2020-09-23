APC South West youth threatens lawsuit over N430m alleged consultancy fee

Kindly Share This Story:

The SouthWest Youth Leadership of the APC has called on the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, and Governorship Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Mr Agboola Ajayi to prepare to defend himself in court over Akeredolu’s Son alleged 430m consultancy fee.

This is a development from the claim of Mr Agboola that a son to the incumbent Governor of Ondo State, Mr Babajide Akeredolu made N430m in consultancy fees on the discovery of a N4.3billion naira belonging to the state in a secret account.

According to the South West Youth Leader of the APC, Mr Kolade Lawal, said such a claim is spurious and irresponsible. It is least expected of a man holding a position of responsibility. Noting that the information is untrue, and deliberately misleading for the innocent members of the public.

Kolade in the statement Made available to journalists said political season should not be taken for a time to feed the public with false information.

He called on Mr Agboola Ajayi to prepare to present evidence to his claims in the court, as the victim of the false information has vowed to seek redress in court.

He stated that Agboola should not hide behind any immunity for the office of the deputy governor, he should be confident and honourable to defend his word in court.

He said “the South West Youth Leadership had written a letter to Ondo State house of assembly to inquire if there was any consultant involved in the process of the discovery of the #4.3 billion, and they were reliably informed that no consultant was involved.

“Furthermore, the victim of the media assault, Mr Babajide Akeredolu is a member of the APC, and a Committed constituent. To this extent, the APC Southwest youth leadership is prepared do everything humanly possible to protect him, in his personal capacity as a member of the party.”

He implored Agboola to engage the public with he wants to do, if he has any plan. He should not think he can win governorship election in Ondo State just by spreading calumny.

