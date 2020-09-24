'APC has won nothing in Anambra since Ngige became our leader'

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Gabriel

Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State have written President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to nudge Senator Chris Ngige into action, saying the party had won nothing since he(Ngige) became its leader in the state.

The APC Local Government areas chapter chairmen from the three senatorial districts of state, alongside state officers and others, in the letter to the president, said Ngige, being the only minister(Minister of Labour & Productivity) from the state, has not shown leadership by carrying the party members along.

The stakeholders, in the petition, also lamented that since he became minister and leader of the party in the state in 2015, APC had not won any office from councillorship to governor’s seat.

The stakeholders, who authored the open letter, included Jideofor Ejimofor, APC Zonal Publicity Sercretary, Anambra North Zone; Emeka Kammelu, APC Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area; Chief Gody Offor, APC Chairman, Ekwusigo Local Government Area; Chief Henry Obiokpala, APC Zonal Youth Leader Anambra South, and Chief Ugochukwu Egbobe, APC Chairman, Anaocha Local Government Area.

Others, who signed the letter, included Chief Joseph Molokwu, APC Chairman, Ayamelum LGA and Chief Paul Chuks Umenduka, APC Chairman, Aguata LGA.

They said: “We thank Mr. President for graciously reappointing Senator Dr Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour & Productivity, appointing his wife, Dr. Evelyn Ngige as Permanent Secretary, Office of Head of Service (Welfare Office);

“His biological brother Emeka Ngige(SAN) as Chairman, Council of Legal Education; his elder brother, Chief Edwin Ngige and his maternal uncle Mr. Emma CJ Nwosu, as Chairmen of Federal Boards; his biological sister, Bene Nwachukwu (nee Ngige) and his cousin, Uzoma Igbonwa as members of Board of NACA, among others.

“May we sadly inform Mr. President that since registration of APC on July 31, 2013 by INEC, with Dr. Chris Ngige as its leader in Anambra State, APC has never won any election anywhere in the state;

“Whether councillorship, local government chairmanship, House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate or governorship.

“It may also interest Mr President to know that the councillor represented Alor ward (Hon. Minister’s ward), whether elected or appointed since the inception of APC has always been of APGA extraction.

“Same applies to the House Member representing the Minister’s State Constituency. Presently, his Federal Constituency has a PDP House of Reps Member.”

