APC defends fuel price hike, says product now available nationwide

…Urges PDP to cajole its cronies to return subsidy loot

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended the new hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, saying unlike what obtained under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) subsidy regime, Nigerians no longer have to endure tortuous queues to buy fuel.

The party in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, on Wednesday was reacting to attacks by the PDP on the new depot loading price of ₦151.56k approved by the Federal Government.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a shameless statement by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP on the current petrol price and electricity tariff in the country.

“For successive PDP governments that foisted on the country a corruption-tainted fuel subsidy regime, we call on the PDP to surprise itself and indeed Nigerians by cajoling its cronies who ran the subsidy rackets — many of them in hiding abroad — to return our stolen commonwealth in their possession”, APC demanded.

The ruling party added that “under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, the tortuous fuel queues as a result of biting scarcities are gone”.

It added that “the reviewed petroleum products pricing template has resulted in a more transparent, efficient and realistic pricing system for petroleum products and also resulted in constant availability of fuel nationwide.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market-driven components which is supported by the citizenry”.

According to the APC, as part of efforts by the Buhari administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, the president recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.

“For the PDP that is only concerned with pushing the interests of its few cronies over the general interest and welfare of the citizenry, we dont expect the PDP to grasp the import of this landmark presidential directive which aside improving electricity and service delivery, is also protecting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff and arbitrary/estimated billings.

“Commendably, the federal government is already working to ensure that Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) commit to increasing the number of hours of electricity supply every day and also improve on their quality of service.

“Perhaps the PDP is also unaware, that the current administration has approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters so that Nigerians who do not have meters can be supplied as early as possible at a reasonable cost.

“The APC calls on the PDP to wake up to the new Nigeria where the government works for the citizens, not a few interests”, it added.

